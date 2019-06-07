Longmont woman asks for help finding late husband’s stolen trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- A Longmont widow is hoping the community can help her find a cherished item that belonged to her husband and was recently stolen.

It may have seemed to be a common trailer to the thieves who took it from Mount Sneffels Street in Longmont, but to Victoria Mayberry, it was all she had left from her husband, Joel, who she lost to Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2016.

"He built it with his own hands," she said.

Mayberry says she and her husband made it a point to be generous with others in the community and would’ve been happy to loan the trailer to anyone who needed it.

"If somebody just needed the trailer to do something around town -- if they just wanted to ask -- chances are, they wouldn’t have been turned down," Mayberry said.

Mayberry tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the trailer was parked on the street on June 4, then disappeared sometime between 3 a.m and 5 a.m. the following morning.

Joel loved sports and used the trailer to transport his beloved motocross bike and other vehicles.

Mayberry says her husband also used the trailer to help others during winter storms.

"He helped Longmont PD in the wintertime, pulling people out of ditches," Mayberry said.

She says she hopes the people who have the trailer will hear her plea and return it right away.

"That trailer is literally the only thing I have left of him, so please bring it back," she said.

Anyone with information should contact the Longmont Police Department.