Isolated afternoon thunderstorms Friday; 20-degree temperatures drop Sunday

DENVER -- It will start dry and clear on Friday morning, then watch for a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

A couple of the thunderstorms in the afternoon could be strong to severe over the eastern Plains with hail and gusty wind.

The mountains start mostly dry, then watch for a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The high-altitude snowmelt continues as freezing levels jump to 14,000 feet-plus on Friday afternoon .

Saturday looks dry in the morning then isolated afternoon thunderstorms across the Front Range. Highs will be about 80 degrees.

There's a 20% chance of thunderstorms during the Garth Brooks concert on Saturday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Temperatures will fall through the 70s into the 60s.

A strong cold front arrives Sunday with a 20-degree temperature drop and a higher percentage chance of rain. There could be fog and drizzle in the morning.

Monday and Tuesday look drier and warmer.

