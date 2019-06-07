Connecticut police rescue dog in hot car; owner charged with animal cruelty

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police in Connecticut are reminding people animals should not be left alone in hot cars after they had to rescue a small dog on Sunday.

According to police, they were called to a parking lot on the report of animal cruelty.

Police were alerted by a concerned citizen that a small Bichon mix dog was left inside of a parked car and was panting excessively.

Hamden officer Rachel Zinni went into the nearby Stop & Shop and made an announcement over the loudspeaker to try to find the owner. No one came.

The fire department was called to help free the dog from the car; fire crews said the interior of the car had reached 120 degrees.

As crews worked to free the dog, the owner returned to the vehicle with a cart full of groceries, according to police. Investigators learned the dog was left inside the car for about 45 minutes.

Police arrested Shi Zhuhong, 47, and charged with her with animal cruelty. Zhuhong is set to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 17.