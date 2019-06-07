Aurora apartment complex residents say maintenance is painting over mold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. — Several residents of an Aurora apartment complex say maintenance is hiding unsafe living conditions instead of fixing them.

Tiesha Davis and Tiana Sinnett say maintenance is literally painting over the mold they have complained about at The Courtyards at Buckley.

“Instead of them treating it, they just kind of wash it off and paint over it,” Davis said.

“To come home today and it’s painted, that’s ridiculous,” Sinnett said. “Clearly, if it’s mold, it’s mold. It’s going to continue to grow.”

The two are just a couple of the people reaching out to the Problem Solvers with complaints about living conditions at the apartment complex.

“If you approach the leasing office in regards to the mold, they tell you you’re lying about it,” Davis said.

Debbie Dudley says she had to move out of the complex last year because she believes moldy conditions exacerbated her chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. She was hospitalized for a week.

Dudley says she called the health department, gutting her unit and sending a sample of mold underneath her kitchen sink to have it professionally tested by Reservoirs Environmental, Inc. It tested positive for moderate stachybotrys and abundant chaetomium, both forms of toxic mold.

In April 2018, Dudley's daughter recorded video of a maintenance worker doing repairs on a mold-infested area.

“He was actually taking drywall and putting it over the mold. Without even cleaning it out or anything,” Dudley said. “It was horrible.”

The Problem Solvers reached out to JRK Property Holdings in Los Angeles, which owns and manages the apartments. They have no comment.