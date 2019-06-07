Animal Protection looking for witnesses to ‘horrific killing’ of cat in Denver

Map of Verbena Park, Denver

DENVER — Denver Animal Protection is looking for witnesses to what it calls “the horrific killing of a cat” overnight in the city’s Lowry neighborhood.

The one-year-old cat was found dead in the street across from Verbena Park by a neighbor, DAP said.

The park is located at 1151 Verbena St., between E. 11th and E. 12th avenues.

No specific details regarding the cat’s death were released.

DAP officers are looking for people who saw or heard anything unusual Thursday night or early Friday morning.

It’s also asking people in the area to check surveillance cameras.

Denver Animal Protection can be reached at 720-913-1311.

