LONGMONT, Colo. — A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing, the Longmont Police Department said.

Justice was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday near Third Avenue and Hover Street, police said.

She’s described as being 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

She is on medication that she does not have access to.

Anyone who sees the girl or has information is asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501.