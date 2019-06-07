15-year-old accused of stealing multiple guns from relative’s home arrested

CONIFER, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy who was being sought after allegedly stealing several guns from a relative’s home has been arrested, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Kaiden Martin, another juvenile and an adult were taken into custody at a home in Conifer without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

All but two of the guns were recovered and deputies are searching for the missing ones.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led it to the home where Martin was found.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that the boy broke into a relative’s home in the 13000 block of South Cedar Circle in Pine, near South Elk Road and Highway 285, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Martin lives at the home with relatives who are not his parents.

The sheriff’s office said Martin is alleged to have disabled the home’s security system, broke into a secured gun safe and stole several guns, a suppressor and ammunition.

Martin was released from Mount View Youth Services Center in Lakewood on May 21 with an ankle monitor, which does not have GPS capabilities.

The monitor alerted the Juvenile Assessment Center when Martin left a specified perimeter at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was at the detention center for a similar incident in April when he is alleged to have stolen a handgun and was charged with burglary, theft and juvenile in possession of a handgun.