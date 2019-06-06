Traffic, parking headaches expected Saturday for Garth Brooks concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More than 80,000 people are expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, creating major impacts on parking and traffic.

The concert is the largest ticketed even in the stadium's history. Officials said so many people are expected that they are being asked to park in offsite lots such as the Pepsi Center, the Downtown Aquarium or on the Auraria campus.

The concert has set records in the first eight stadiums where Brooks has performed.

RTD is adding extra light rail train cars and officials are encouraging carpooling, ride-share services or riding a bicycle.

There will be restricted parking in nearby neighborhoods and enforcement agents will be out ticketing and towing vehicles with out a permit.

Anyone without a parking pass is asked to stay away from the stadium, especially those not attending the concert.