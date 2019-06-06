Juvenile killed in high-speed rollover crash in Westminster

Posted 7:42 am, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:54AM, June 6, 2019

One person was killed in a crash at West 92nd Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway in Westminster on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A juvenile was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

Police said a juvenile male driver was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on West 92nd Avenue when he hit a curb and rolled the vehicle at Wadsworth Parkway about 2:45 a.m.

One juvenile was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A second teenage boy was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Police said speed and or drugs probably will be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The names and ages of the driver and passenger were not released.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.862942 by -105.083715.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.