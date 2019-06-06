× Juvenile killed in high-speed rollover crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A juvenile was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

Police said a juvenile male driver was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on West 92nd Avenue when he hit a curb and rolled the vehicle at Wadsworth Parkway about 2:45 a.m.

One juvenile was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A second teenage boy was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Police said speed and or drugs probably will be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The names and ages of the driver and passenger were not released.