SafeDefend is a rapid response system and training aid that prepares, notifies, and protects in the event of an active-shooter emergency.AlertMe
SafeDefend – Rapid Response System
-
‘My God is awesome!’: Grandmother’s prayer closet withstands E4 tornado in Alabama
-
Michigan woman gets doctors’ names tattooed on her after lifesaving treatment
-
Rapids fire coach Anthony Hudson 9 games into second season
-
Increased traffic creates hardships for Denver Health paramedics
-
Rockies, Rapids postpone games because of expected blizzard
-
-
Mezquida scores late to lift Rapids past Crew, 3-2
-
Arizona Sen. McSally, ex-Air Force pilot, says officer raped her
-
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
-
Weather forces postponement of Sounders vs. Rapids
-
Former youth soccer coach arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child
-
-
Police: Man, woman wanted for defacing gravesites of President Ford, First Lady Betty Ford
-
Teen who refused chickenpox vaccine says school is limiting his activities, so he’s suing
-
China handles 30th anniversary of Tiananmen with customary silence