× One dead after raft overturns on Eagle River in Eagle-Vail

EAGLE-VAIL, Colo. — One person died after a raft overturned in the Eagle River in Eagle-Vail Thursday afternoon.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said five people were aboard the private raft when it turned over. Four of the people emerged from the water, but the fifth was unaccounted for. The person was later located floating near the Eaglebend Apartments in Avon.

First responders pulled the individual from the water and began CPR. The person was then taken to a nearby hospital. However, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The individual’s name, gender and age have not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office said rivers and creeks in the area have reached or will soon reach their peak water flows.

“These high waters can be fast and furious with strong undertows and opportunities for even the best and most experienced river runners to find themselves in harm’s way,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Eagle River Fire Protection district reminded rafters to always wear a life jacket and proper headgear, know current water conditions and ensure the watercraft being used is designed for white-water travel. More recommendations can be found on the sheriff’s office’s website.