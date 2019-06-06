× MINDBODY Celebrates Global Wellness Day

DENVER -To celebrate Global Wellness Day, MINDBODY is bringing Denver’s wellness industry together by offering ‘mashup’ services throughout the day. Bookable through the MINDBODY app for free, Denver community members will have the opportunity to experience unique wellness mashups (think Meditation & Manicures, Barre & Boost (B12 shots), HIIT & Hand Facials and Spin & Stretch – all services typically offered individually at separate studio locations)! For one day only, MINDBODY encourages Denverites to experience all the app has to offer in one, ‘mashed up’ hour!

MINDBODY is a free lifestyle app that connects Denverites’ to fitness, beauty and wellness services all at the palm of your hand.

This weekend, MINDBODY is bringing Denver’s wellness industry together by offering free “mashup” services throughout the day at the Denver Milk Market.

What: Celebrate Global Wellness Day with MINDBODY Mashups

When (day and time): Saturday, June 8 – 9a – 5p

Where: Denver Milk Market

Cost: Free – book through the MINDBODY app