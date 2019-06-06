Man hit, killed by pickup in northern Colorado identified

Posted 2:24 pm, June 6, 2019, by

(Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Authorities have released the name of a 23-year-old man who died after being struck by a pickup in northern Colorado.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports Christopher Bowen was walking in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 287 when a pickup driven by a 60-year-old man struck him from behind in Berthoud on Monday night. Bowen, of Fort Collins, died at the scene.

Investigators say they believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The driver was not injured and was released at the scene.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.