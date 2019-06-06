× Man attacked by moose near Nederland; CPW warns of potentially aggressive wildlife

NEDERLAND, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning people of potentially aggressive wildlife after a man was attacked by a cow moose near Nederland.

CPW said the 69-year-old man was attacked by the moose while working on a ranch Thursday morning. He was taken by ambulance to Boulder Community Hospital for examination of his injuries.

The agency said the attack occurred on private land. The man was doing property work in thick willow brush when the moose attacked him.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers surveyed the property and found a cow moose still in the area and witnesses report seeing her with a calf recently, likely prompting the defensive and aggressive behavior. A dog was also present at the scene of the attack,” CPW said in a press release. “No action will be taken against the moose because this incident occurred outside of town on private property, the moose was in its natural habitat and likely a result of seasonal behavior being very protective of its young.”

The agency said that while the incident was likely not due to irresponsible behavior, it serves as a reminder for people to respect wildlife and their space.

“It serves as a good reminder that not only moose, but elk and deer are also having babies right now, and does and cows can be aggressive when their fawns and calves are newborn and very vulnerable to predation,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Kristin Cannon in the press release. “They may be aggressive towards people, but especially people with dogs, and especially if those dogs are off leash.”

CPW said that whatever the species, people should keep their distance from wild animals, especially those with young.

“As people are recreating for the next three or four weeks, they should be keeping their dogs on a leash or leaving them at home,” Cannon said. “They should be aware of their surroundings and should give all wildlife plenty of space.”

CPW said moose calves often rest in willows while their mothers graze. Those areas should be avoided.

More tips about moose can be found on the CPW website.