× Injuries reported in shooting near RTD 40th and Colorado Station

DENVER — An unknown number of people were injured in a shooting on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened after 2 a.m. at East 42nd Avenue and Garfield Street, near the RTD 40th and Colorado Station.

An officer only said there was a shooting with injuries. No suspect information was released.

RTD buses are not able to access the station. Buses are being held at East 41st Avenue and Jackson Street.

Service on the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport was running normal.