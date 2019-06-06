Father charged in death of boy found in Denver storage unit due in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The father charged with killing his 7-year-old son who was found dead in a Denver storage unit in December is due in court Thursday.

Leland Pankey will have his first advisement and the charges will be formally read to him.

Pankey, 39, is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and tempering with a deceased human in the death of 7-year-old Caden McWilliams.

McWilliams’ mother, Elisha Pankey, was charged in January with child abuse resulting in death and abuse of a corpse.

McWilliams' body was found in a storage unit in southeast Denver encased in cement in a dog carrier inside a storage unit in the 5000 block of East Evans Avenue on Dec. 23.

Police discovered the body after a domestic violence call. The Denver District Attorney's Office said responding officers were trying to make sure all children involved were safe and were unable to find McWilliams.

The boy had a little sister and she is safe and adjusting well, prosecutors said.