Drier and warmer conditions move in; 20-degree temperature drop by Sunday

DENVER -- There's a lower percentage chance of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday at 10% as drier air has moved into the Front Range.

Highs will reach about 83 degrees.

The mountains will also see a lower percentage chance at 20%. Highs reach the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The big high altitude snowmelt continues through Saturday. Freezing levels hit 14,500 feet each afternoon.

Friday and Saturday feature dry mornings then isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

A cold front arrives late Saturday into Sunday morning. Fog, rain showers and a 20 -degree temperature drop occurs Sunday. Highs will only reach the low 60s.

Temperatures recover next week in the 70s and 80s. Dry mornings and isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

