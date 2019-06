Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A deputy with the Denver Sheriff Department will serve a 33-day suspension after punching an inmate and lying about it.

Thomas Trujillo is seen on video confronting an inmate in August 2018 and punching him inside of a cell. The confrontation occurred after the two got into an argument.

Investigators say Trujillo left out important details in his force report, including failing to admit he punched an inmate.

Trujillo's suspension is set to begin Monday.