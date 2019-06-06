D-Day 75: Somber, celebratory occasion for heroes in France with Denver veterans group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France -- When the president of the United States walks up to you and shakes your hand, you know you're someone special.

That is exactly what happened today with the veterans FOX31 traveled to Normandy with this week. The group was sponsored by a Denver-based charity called The Greatest Generations Foundation for an all-expenses-paid trip back to the battlefield where they served 75 years ago.

They were among the 60 World War II heroes seated right on stage behind President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the official D-Day 75th anniversary remembrance ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery above Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-mer, France.

"The men behind me will tell you that they are just the lucky ones. As one of them recently put it, all the heroes are buried here," Trump said.

But for Floyd Wigfield, 100, it went even further beyond his expectations.

We first introduced you to Wigfield earlier this week. He landed on Utah Beach 75 years ago on D-Day and was wounded not long after that.

"It seems like I'm living it over," Wigfield told FOX31 when asked about his last few days spent in France.

When he was whisked away to the airport in the town of Caen on Thursday, he spotted the presidential motorcade and even the president's own limousine out front and had a lot of questions.

They were answered a short time later when he got to meet and shake hands with Trump. He was even ferried by government helicopter to the ceremony remembering the more than 9,000 men killed on D-Day and the battle that followed who are buried or memorialized at the cemetery above Omaha Beach.

"To the men who sit behind me, and to the boys who rest in the field before me, your example will never, ever grow old," Trump said.

It was a somber occasion mixed with celebration. And it was a chance to give the heroes who remember so much about what happened there 75 years ago something new to remember.