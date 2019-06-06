Cooler and stormy days ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We look to have a quiet and enjoyable evening in Denver with just a few clouds and comfortable overnight lows in the 50s...great for sleeping with the windows open.

Scattered storms will return on Friday afternoon and evening across Denver and the Front Range. Those storms will then shift to the eastern plains of Colorado before ending late in the evening. There will be lightning, gusty wind, rain and some small hail possible. Remember "when thunder roars head indoors".

Your weekend will also include stormy skies especially late on Saturday and mainly early on Sunday. A cold front will bring the rain chances along with strong wind Saturday night. On Sunday we will be behind the cold front and in much cooler air with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in metro Denver.

We will be mainly sunny with isolated showers possible from Monday through Wednesday as temperatures slowly warm back into the 70s.

Our next best chance for showers & thunderstorms will return on Thursday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.