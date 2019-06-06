CDOT gathers community input on reducing traffic on I-25 through central Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It’s only about 4 miles, but during rush hour, the stretch of Interstate 25 from Santa Fe Drive/U.S. 85 to 20th Street can seem like a parking lot.

With that ever-growing problem in mind, the Colorado Department of Transportation is taking the first step to remedy the problem. Thursday night, transportation officials held an open house as part of a brainstorming session of how “to move more people.”

“What we’re looking at is ways to improve transportation,” says CDOT’s Tamara Rollison.

CDOT officials hope to have the ‘Vision Plan’ portion finished by the end of next winter.

In the meantime, they are asking residents to take a survey about how they hope to see the freeway accommodate the city's continued growth.