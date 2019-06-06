× 15-year-old accused of disabling security system, stealing several guns sought in Jefferson County

PINE, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy is being sought after he allegedly broke into a relative’s home and stole several guns, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said Kaiden Martin, 15, stole the weapons from the home in the 13000 block of South Cedar Circle in Pine, near South Elk Road and Highway 285, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Martin is alleged to have disabled the home’s security system, broke into a secured gun safe and stole several guns, a suppressor and ammunition.

His whereabouts are unknown and a warrant has been issued for violations of pretrial and bond conditions.

Martin is described as white, 6-foot and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was released from Mount View Youth Services Center in Lakewood on May 21 with an ankle monitor, which does not have GPS capabilities.

The monitor alerted the Juvenile Assessment Center when Martin left a specified perimeter at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was at the detention center for a similar incident in April when he is alleged to have stolen a handgun and was charged with burglary, theft and juvenile in possession of a handgun.

Anyone who sees Martin or has information is asked to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The sheriff’s office said Martin should not be approached.