Trial begins for Lakewood man accused of killing 3 people in Coal Creek Canyon

BOULDER, Colo. — The trial of a man accused of killing three people in a Coal Creek Canyon home is underway two years after the shooting.

The Daily Camera reports lawyers gave opening statements and prosecutors called five witnesses Tuesday in the trial of 26-year-old Garrett Coughlin of Lakewood.

Coughlin is charged with murder in the April 2017 deaths of Wallace White, Kelly Sloat-White and Emory Fraker. Their bodies were found April 15 in the home on the 800 block of Divide View Drive in Coal Creek Canyon in the foothills southwest of Boulder.

Prosecutor Christine Rinke told the court that Coughlin avoided police, paid off large bills and tried to dispose of evidence after the bodies were found.

Coughlin’s lawyers said their client was the “fall guy” as the Boulder County investigators grew desperate to make an arrest.

The trial is expected last two more weeks.