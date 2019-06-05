Trail Ridge Road opens for the season in Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park’s “highway to the sky” has officially opened for the season.

Trail Ridge Road – the highest-elevation continuously paved road in country – opened Wednesday, the park announced.

However, there could still be icy conditions, with melting snow combined with some freezing temperatures.

Night closures could happen as conditions change quickly, so be prepared to change your travel plans, the park warned.

You can call the park’s Trail Ridge Road recorded phone line for updates at 970-586-1222.

Trail Ridge Road usually opens on Memorial Day weekend. The earliest the road opened was on May 7, 2002. The latest date was June 26, 1943.

It connects Grand Lake to Estes Park through Rocky Mountain National Park.

When Trail Ridge Road is closed, the only way to access Grand Lake is from Interstate 70 to U.S. 40 through Granby. There is no other way to get between Grand Lake and Estes Park.