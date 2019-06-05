× Toronto Blue Jays pick Roy Halladay’s son, Braden, in MLB draft

TORONTO — Braden Halladay, the son of famed baseball player and Colorado native Roy Halladay, has been drafted to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Major League Baseball said Wednesday that Braden was selected in the 32nd round. He is a right-handed pitcher.

In the 32nd round, the @BlueJays select RHP @BradenHalladay from Calvary Christian HS (FL), son of the late Roy Halladay. pic.twitter.com/Z4wBaPqmyi — MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2019

Braden attends Calvary Christian High School in Florida.

Roy, an Arvada West High School graduate, was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in January.

Roy was a pitcher for the Blue Jays from 1998–2009 and Philadelphia Phillies from 2010–2013.

He died in November 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Roy was an eight-time All-star and two-time Cy Young Award winner. He pitched the 20th perfect game in MLB history in May 2010.