Toronto Blue Jays pick Roy Halladay’s son, Braden, in MLB draft

Posted 4:58 pm, June 5, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay's son, Braden, throws out the ceremonial first pitch as his brother Ryan looks on before the game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on August 4, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

TORONTO — Braden Halladay, the son of famed baseball player and Colorado native Roy Halladay, has been drafted to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Major League Baseball said Wednesday that Braden was selected in the 32nd round. He is a right-handed pitcher.

Braden attends Calvary Christian High School in Florida.

Roy, an Arvada West High School graduate, was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in January.

Roy was a pitcher for the Blue Jays from 1998–2009 and Philadelphia Phillies from 2010–2013.

He died in November 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Roy was an eight-time All-star and two-time Cy Young Award winner. He pitched the 20th perfect game in MLB history in May 2010.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.