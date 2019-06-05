Simple Steps BETTER Air

Posted 1:46 pm, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:58PM, June 5, 2019

The Regional Air Quality Council is on a mission to reduce emissions in Colorado with the "Simple Steps Better Air" program.  They have also launched a fun social media campaign, called #JustSkip2, challenging people to show examples of how they skip 2 car rides, like taking light rail, or biking to work, for better air.

