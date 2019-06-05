Rainy evening ahead for southern Colorado; drier, warmer Thursday in store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Shower and storm chances will stay in the forecast Wednesday evening, especially for areas south of metro Denver in southern Colorado and across the southeast Plains. These storms will be nearly stationary, making heavy rain the main threat.

It is always great to see substantial precipitation this time of year. Colorado's latest drought monitor shows the state drought-free and there is more rain in the forecast later this week.

What a great sight to see! Colorado is drought free and has made HUGE improvements since January 1st! More rain is in the forecast! #cowx pic.twitter.com/KxLT8UOaVM — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 5, 2019

Thursday's high temperatures will climb back into the 80s with sunny skies. There is only a 10-percent chance for an isolated storm, meaning that most areas will stay dry.

Storm chances will go up on Friday and into the weekend. Cold air will slide south Saturday into Sunday, dropping temperatures into the 60s by Sunday. Next week will be drier with temperatures returning to the 70s.

