New program helps veterans get truck driving jobs

DENVER -- A U.S. Department of Transportation program helps veterans get truck driving jobs.

The program is focused on young veterans and those serving in the reserves.

It aims to get them a good-paying job as a commercial truck driver while helping with the shortage of drivers being experienced across the U.S.

The pilot program would allow 18- to 20-year-olds with the military equivalent of a commercial driver's license to operate large trucks involved in interstate commerce.

The veterans must be sponsored by a trucking company.

The program is scheduled to run for up to three years. During that time, the Department of Transportation will be monitoring safety records of the drivers and comparing them to a control group.

The goal is to help veterans reservists transition into good paying jobs while also addressing the truck driver shortage.