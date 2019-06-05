Milliken police use ropes course to help kids overcome fears, build trust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLIKEN, Colo. -- Milliken police hosted a ropes course for local kids to help them build trust with law enforcement and overcome their fears.

"I was scared. It terrified me that I was so high up. I started to cry because I thought I was going to like fall back. It's one of those things that I have to get over the fear of," 13-year-old Annie Chase said.

Putting the kids through the ropes course is the brainchild of Milliken Police Chief Benito Garcia.

"They get to build trust, relationships with our police officers. That's what makes it important to me -- building that relationship with our youth," Garcia said.

Part of the goal is to teach kids about making an effort and overcoming difficult challenges.

Jonathan Valencia learned to trust his friends and police on the ground.

"I know they are going to protect us so I feel more safe," Valencia said.

Milliken police Officer Alfredo Bocanegra said, "It's great watching them use their teamwork and watching them get to know each other and build a relationship with each other."

As part of the program, kids are also learning about suicide prevention, drug and alcohol abuse, and mental illness.

The middle and high school students meet at different venues on Tuesdays.