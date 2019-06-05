Injured hiker spins in basket during helicopter rescue in Arizona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX -- A 74-year-old woman was injured during a hike in Arizona on Tuesday.

A helicopter was brought in to get her out. She she was loaded into the stokes basket, it started to spin fast.

The chief pilot for the Phoenix Police Department said a line attached to the basket is supposed to keep it from spinning, but that didn't happen in this case.

It took about a minute, but crews were able to get the basket to stop spinning. The helicopter then took the woman to a hospital.

The woman was dizzy and nauseous after the rescue but wasn't injured further.