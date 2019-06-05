Denver election results

Full-scale emergency exercise to be conducted in Larimer County

Posted 5:38 am, June 5, 2019

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. -- Hundreds of law enforcement and first responders will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise on Wednesday that will close roads and create traffic jams.

The exercise is intended to assess first responders' actions in several locations with multiple victims.

The exact details of the simulated emergency will not be revealed until the drill gets underway.

At the Civic Center in Fort Collins, Laport Avenue and Howes Street will be shut down.

At the Ranch in Loveland, Arena Circle Drive will be closed until 3 p.m.

The Larimer County Justice Center will also close beginning at 10 a.m. It will reopen on Thursday.

