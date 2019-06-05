× Flash fire at Weld County gas plant injures 3 contractors

GROVER, Colo. — A flash fire at a Weld County gas plant injured three people Wednesday morning.

Contractors at the Hereford Ranch Processing Plant in Grover were working on a compressor when the fire started, according to the Pawnee Fire Protection District.

The three workers were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

The extent of those injuries is not known.

The plant is located at County Road 136 and Weld County Road 71, just south of the Wyoming border.