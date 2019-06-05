× First 1000 Days of Life

DENVER – Good nutrition is important at every stage of life, but most dynamic and with the greatest vulnerability in the first 1000 days (pregnancy and the first two years). Researchers are connecting the impact of vital nutrients early in life with overall health, growth and neuro-development. According to research, the first 1000 days impacts mental and physical well-bing.

As parents we often struggle with teaching children how to eat the nutrients they need, yet it’s crucially important they get these specific nutrients even at an early age.

First foods introduced matter and common nutrients missed include and choline ionly 5-10% receive the amount needed!

While all nutrients are important for brain development and overall growth, key nutrients during the first 1000 days are protein, polyunsaturated fatty acids, iron, zinc, copper, iodine, choline, folate and vitamins A, D, B6 and B12.