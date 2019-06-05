Colorado family searching for driver who threw soda at teen on minibike, causing him to crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- A Colorado family is hoping the public can help them track down the driver who threw a cup of soda out of their car window, causing a teenager on a minibike to crash.

The incident occurred on Tannenbaum Road outside Black Forest in El Paso County on Tuesday about 6 p.m.

Timothy Taylor said he was driving on his new minibike when someone threw a full cup of soda out of the window of their black Scion XB. It caused Taylor to lose control and crash.

"I was riding and this black SUV drove by and a cup hit me in the face. And I was twisting and twisting, and I fell off," Taylor said.

The driver did not stop.

Taylor limped home before going to the emergency room. He had a broken clavicle and multiple torn tendons. His mother Briana said she was in disbelief.

"I drove over there and sure enough, found a cup. I have the cup. I was angry, I was furious," Briana said.

Timothy said he is still in pain.

"Any time I try to get up, it’s just constant pain. Even when I try to turn over, it hurts so bad," he said.

Timothy said he wants to know why the driver threw the cup.

"I want to hear why, even if it wasn’t intentional. They for sure saw me crash. Why would they just drive off as fast as they could? That doesn’t make any sense," he said.

Briana said she simply wants an apology for her son.

"He just wants you to come forward and say you’re sorry and be careful. Don’t throw things out the window. It’s not funny, but to throw anything at a child, it’s just uncalled for," she said.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family.