Cold front increases chance of afternoon rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front races south across the Front Range on Wednesday, increasing the chance of afternoon and evening rain to 40%. Highs will be in the 70s.

The storms could be slower moving across the Front Range, delivering heavier amounts rain.

The mountains can expect sunny skies on Wednesday morning then a 40% to 50% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

These storms could be slow moving as well. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s 70s.

The freezing level continues to jump up to 14,000 feet each afternoon, melting the high-altitude snowpack.

Skies start sunny on Thursday and Friday, then there will be a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach about 80 degrees.

Saturday starts sunny, then another round of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will climb to the mid-80s.

A cold front arrives early Sunday with a chance of cloud cover and rain. Highs drop into the upper 60s.

It will be drier on Monday with highs in the 70s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.