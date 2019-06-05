Denver election results

97-year-old D-Day veteran parachutes into Normandy 75 years later

US WWII veteran Tom Rice (L) takes part in a parachute drop over Carentan, Normandy, north-western France, on June 5, 2019, as part of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

NORMANDY, France — A 97-year-old U.S. veteran parachuted into Normandy on Wednesday — 75 years after he made the same journey on D-Day.

Tom Rice of San Diego was among some 200 parachutists who filled the Normandy skies for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

They were honoring the airborne soldiers who jumped into gunfire and death ahead of the June 6, 1944, seaborne invasion.

Their engines throbbing, C-47 transporters dropped group after group of parachutists.

“It went perfect, perfect jump,” Rice said. “I feel great. I’d go up and do it all again.”

He jumped in a tandem into roughly the same area he landed in on D-Day, outside of Carentan, a Normandy town among the main objectives for the Allied paratroopers on D-Day.

