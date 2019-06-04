Taco Festival is back

It's a full weekend of food and fun featuring the best tacos in the city along with live music, Lucha Libre wrestling, high speed daredevil chihuahua racing, live game shows and more!  The 6th annual Taco Festival is back. CLICK HERE to get Colorado's Best Deal...two for one admission that's 50% off and a savings of $30. You have the option to choose either Saturday June 29th or Sunday June 30th. But hurry these sell out fast.

