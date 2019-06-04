Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival – Half Price Tickets!

Social Scene is hosting the 2019 Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival on Saturday, June 29th, from noon - 6pm, at the Gin Mill on Larimer Street.  CLICK HERE for 50% Off General Admission Tickets.    A portion of the proceeds benefit Purposity.

