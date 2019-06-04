Summer Camps for ALL Incomes – Plus Scholarships

Posted 12:45 pm, June 4, 2019, by

Just because school is out it doesn't mean that fun and learning needs to stop.  But summer programs for kids can be very expensive.  ReSchool Colorado helps give all children the opportunity to keep learning. Go to BluePrint4.com/CO for information on all the educational opportunities that are affordable. They also offer scholarships.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.