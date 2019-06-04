Just because school is out it doesn't mean that fun and learning needs to stop. But summer programs for kids can be very expensive. ReSchool Colorado helps give all children the opportunity to keep learning. Go to BluePrint4.com/CO for information on all the educational opportunities that are affordable. They also offer scholarships.AlertMe
Summer Camps for ALL Incomes – Plus Scholarships
-
Affordable Summer camps
-
Teens can work out for free at Planet Fitness gyms this summer
-
Woman gets a college football scholarship to play defense on men’s team
-
Teen who was homeless scores more than $3 million in college scholarships
-
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces his retirement on Instagram
-
-
NFL rookie shot just hours after he was drafted by the New York Giants
-
Beautiful skin in the Summer
-
Construction underway for inclusive playground in southeast Aurora
-
Get that Summer glow
-
Did Hickenlooper miss an opportunity in his first town hall?
-
-
Teen mother graduates high school with $1M in scholarship offers, top honors
-
The fountain of youth
-
Unique Gifts for Moms on Mother’s Day