× Measure requiring vote for Denver Olympics funding projected to pass

DENVER — Denver residents overwhelmingly approved a measure that will require voters’ approval for the allocation of city funds toward a possible Olympics.

In Tuesday’s runoff election, Ordinance 302 had earned roughly 79 percent of votes as of 7 p.m.

With the measure’s passing, the municipal code will be amended to prohibit the city and county from using public funds in connection with future Olympic Games unless voters approve of it.

Denver will not be hosting the Olympics any time soon. In December, the United States Olympic Committee announced that Salt Lake City would represent the U.S. in a potential bid for the 2030 event.

The possibility of hosting an Olympic Games has long been a contentious topic in the Mile High City. Denver voters famously decided against hosting the 1976 games after winning the bid. Innsbruck, Austria hosted the Winter Games that year.