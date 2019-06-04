Homeless camps along South Platte River in Englewood to be removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Police in Englewood will begin to remove homeless camps along the South Platte River on Tuesday.

Camping bans in neighboring cities have caused an influx of people and led the city to say it has become a public nuisance.

The city told people camping along the river about two weeks ago that they would need to leave by Tuesday.

Englewood does not have a camping ban and police said in April the South Platte River has become somewhat of a problem area.

It has been classified as a public nuisance under city code and has also been labeled as a flood control and erosion mitigation area.

Once the camps are removed, the city says reseeding will happen along the banks of the river.

A nonprofit group previously gave campers resource information to help them get back on their feet.