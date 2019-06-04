Heavy rainfall expected from Wednesday’s storms

DENVER — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Tuesday evening. The most significant impact will be on the Plains, where the storms will be stronger.

With isolated storms this evening, Denver will gradually cool through the 60s into the 50s for the morning. It’ll be another night to open the windows if you don’t suffer too much from allergies.

After a sunny and warm morning, numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. These storms may bring accumulating hail and gusty wind, but the initial impact with this group will be heavy rainfall — heavy enough for some street flooding.

Temperatures before the storms will be in the 70s mostly with some folks hitting 80 before rain-cooled air takes over later in the day.

Thursday will be another unsettled day, but we shouldn’t see as many storms as we do Wednesday. Temperatures again try to reach the upper 70s before cooling due to the afternoon storms.

The next more significant change arrives Sunday. Colder weather with numerous storms is looking likely for Sunday.

As far as protecting your gardens from hail, ’tis the season – meaning, any day’s thunderstorms may bring that threat. However, Wednesday and Sunday appear to have the higher chances of impact in that regard.

