Fort Collins man walking on highway struck, killed by pickup

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A 23-year-old Fort Collins man has died after being struck by a pickup on U.S. 287 in northern Colorado.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred after 9:30 p.m. Monday at Berthoud.

It says the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was walking in the southbound traffic lanes when a pickup driven by a 60-year-old man struck him from behind.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.