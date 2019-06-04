Fort Collins man walking on highway struck, killed by pickup

Posted 2:25 pm, June 4, 2019, by

(Getty Images)

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A 23-year-old Fort Collins man has died after being struck by a pickup on U.S. 287 in northern Colorado.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred after 9:30 p.m. Monday at Berthoud.

It says the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was walking in the southbound traffic lanes when a pickup driven by a 60-year-old man struck him from behind.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.