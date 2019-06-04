× Dog with 3 legs needs your help winning Instagram contest

ENGLEWOOD — A three legged dog from Englewood needs your help winning a national competition that would ultimately benefit rescue animals.

Courtnee Pedone adopted ‘Nelliee’, a cattle dog with three legs, from the Denver Dumb Friends League this past year.

Pedone believes ‘Nellie’ lost her leg after a car hit her.

“I can’t imagine her with 4 legs, because she just acts completely normal!” Pedone explained.

‘Nelliee’ was recently selected to compete in the Pibborafi Rescue Hero plushie competition. Pibborafi is a company that creates palm-sized children’s toys based after real-life rescue dogs.

“I think it’s just nice because it goes to such a good cause,” Pedone said.

To vote for ‘Nelliee’, all you have to do is head to Pibborafi’s Instagram page, follow it, then select the ‘Hometown Category’ photo post.

Once you click on the post, you have to comment with ‘Nelliee’s’ breed (cattle dog), then her name (Nelliee), as well as her instagram handle: @NellieeTheTripod.

If ‘Nelliee’ wins, she’ll receive a replica plushie of herself as well as additional plushies that would be donated to an organization.

“And all of the proceeds go to a shelter that we decide,” Pedone said.

Pedone said, if chosen, the donations would go to the Denver Dumb Friends League.