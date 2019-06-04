× Denver medical examiner identifies man killed in Westwood shooting

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in a shooting in the Westwood neighborhood on Sunday.

Michael Magallanes, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. He died from a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of Morrison Road early Sunday morning.

The Denver Police Department said no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.