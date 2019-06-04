× Denver election results: 2019 run-off election

Election results: Check the latest totals

DENVER — Tuesday is Election Day in Denver with a runoff in the mayoral race and a handful of city council seats.

The first results will be released when voting ends at 7 p.m.

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday. They should not be mailed as postmarks do not count. They can be dropped off at one of several locations across the city. New voters can also register up to Tuesday and cast a ballot.

Besides the contentious race between Mayor Michael Hancock and Jamie Giellis, voters in five city council districts will vote in runoff elections as well as the race for the city’s clerk and recorder position.

Also, Ordinance 302 is on the ballot. It would require Denver residents be given a vote on whether they want public funds to be used for any future Olympics efforts.

When results will be updated

The Denver Elections Division will release the first totals when voting ends at 7 p.m., which will include all ballots received between May 20 and Monday, June 3.

Updates totals will be released every 90 minutes: at 8:30 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. with additional updates possible.

Results remain unofficial until the election is certified on June 13.

How votes are counted

The Denver Elections Division shared the following information on its election night process.