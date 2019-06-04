Denver election results: 2019 run-off election
DENVER — Tuesday is Election Day in Denver with a runoff in the mayoral race and a handful of city council seats.
The first results will be released when voting ends at 7 p.m.
Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday. They should not be mailed as postmarks do not count. They can be dropped off at one of several locations across the city. New voters can also register up to Tuesday and cast a ballot.
Besides the contentious race between Mayor Michael Hancock and Jamie Giellis, voters in five city council districts will vote in runoff elections as well as the race for the city’s clerk and recorder position.
Also, Ordinance 302 is on the ballot. It would require Denver residents be given a vote on whether they want public funds to be used for any future Olympics efforts.
When results will be updated
The Denver Elections Division will release the first totals when voting ends at 7 p.m., which will include all ballots received between May 20 and Monday, June 3.
Updates totals will be released every 90 minutes: at 8:30 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. with additional updates possible.
Results remain unofficial until the election is certified on June 13.
How votes are counted
The Denver Elections Division shared the following information on its election night process.
- We are a “central count” County which mean all ballots are counted at the Denver Elections Division headquarters.
- Once the ballot boxes are in the door we weigh them to get an approximate piece count to see how many ballots are in the sealed boxes. You can’t eyeball a sealed ballot box to know if it has 200 ballots in it or 20.
- After they come off the scales the ballot envelopes have to be manually faced the same direction before they go into signature verification. That is the process of matching the sig on the envelope with the sigs we have on file.
- After signature verification, the still-sealed envelopes are moved into ballot preparation where they are opened by judges operating extraction machines and then every mail ballot is manually flattened by bipartisan teams of election judges. (The flat paper ballots that are cast in the voting booths or on our ballot-marking tablets go straight into the counting room)
- After that the ballots go into imprinting and then counting. In counting, if a voter makes check marks or circles or otherwise doesn’t fill out the bubble, those ballots have to be adjudicated by bipartisan teams using State voter intent guidelines.
- In the event of any close races, please note that the deadline for military and overseas ballots isn’t until Wednesday, June 12 and that the threshold for an automatic recount is a margin of ½ of 1%