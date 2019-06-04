× Denver election: Michael Hancock claims victory; Jamie Giellis concedes

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock has declared victory in Denver’s mayoral runoff election. Challenger Jamie Giellis has conceded.

With a Hancock victory, he will lead the city and county of Denver for a third and final term.

According to election results released at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hancock had received about 56 percent of votes. Challenger Jamie Giellis had received roughly 44 percent.

Results will be officially certified June 13.

Giellis has been heavily involved in the transformation of the River North Art District (RiNo) north of downtown into a thriving collection of arts, retail, residential and commercial enterprises.

But along the way, she says she’s seen growing worries among minorities and longtime residents at risk of displacement by gentrification, rising housing prices and big-box residential and commercial development. She’s called for satellite offices putting city officials directly into neighborhoods.

“People are economically and socially stressed out by growth that’s driven by developers,” Giellis said before the election. “We’re at that really delicate point as a city where if we keep going full throttle we will lose a quality of life unique to Denver.”

Giellis said city residents were ready for change.

“They want a new culture, a new leader in city hall. They are stressed out by the runaway development and growth,” she said.

Hancock is a product of Denver’s public schools, former president of the Urban League of Metro Denver and a city councilman who was elected mayor in 2011 and overwhelmingly re-elected in 2015.

He said Giellis lacked the experience needed to manage growth in a city of 78 neighborhoods. He insisted he’s intimately familiar with the community histories of a city of 716,000 whose population is 30% Hispanic and 10% African-American. Under his watch, Denver has added more than 90,000 jobs. Unemployment is 3.2%.

“We shouldn’t have to apologize for our success, but we should absolutely acknowledge the fact that we’ve got some work to do,” Hancock said before the election. “We would much rather govern the challenges of a rising city than govern the challenges of a dying city.”