D-Day heroes get new ‘home away from home’ in Normandy, France thanks to Denver charity for veterans

SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONT, France -- A Denver man and his charity for veterans are treating D-Day heroes to a 75th anniversary Normandy return they'll never forget.

Timothy Davis is president and founder of The Greatest Generations Foundation, a Denver-based charity that returns World War II and Vietnam heroes back to the battlefields where they once served.

The foundation recently opened a retreat in the town of Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, the first town liberated by American troops early on D-Day.

"Every day, there was another invasion and another invasion of American heroes coming in, and 700,000 of them walked past this house," Davis told FOX31.

The 16th-century villa has undergone extensive renovations over the last four and a half years, but the old wall murals remain. They feature scenes of German troops playing the piano, partying and drinking beer. Davis says they were painted during World War II because the home served as garrison headquarters for German soldiers near Utah Beach.

Davis' hope is to return hundreds more World War II heroes to Normandy, and give them a place to stay before it's too late.

"Not only will it serve a large number of veterans that still wish to come back to France, it's also going to be the birthplace of how we're going to perpetuate their legacies for generations to come," Davis said, hinting at new technology he plans to use to record and display the stories of the World War II heroes long after they're gone.

