Commerce City approves resolution as Second Amendment sanctuary city

COMMERCE CITY -- The Commerce City City Council declared itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city after a vote on Monday night.

Council members voted to approve a measure opposing Colorado's new "red flag" law.

The red flag law allows law enforcement to seize guns from people who are deemed unsafe by the courts.

The debate drew a big crowd on Monday night. In the end, the council voted 5-2 in support of the Second Amendment and the lawful exercise of the right to keep and bear arms for all residents. Two council members abstained.

People from both sides of the gun issues were on hand for the debate.

In May, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners filed a lawsuit challenging the new law. And scores of sheriffs from counties across the state have said they will not enforce the measure.

The Commerce City measure also calls for more support and change to mental health care throughout the country. The specifics of that were not laid out.