Body of missing boater recovered from Denver lake

Posted 10:27 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, June 4, 2019

DENVER — The body of a man who went missing while boating over the weekend was recovered Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Gordon Ham, 74, and his dog went out boating on Riviera Lake in the 4600 block of West Evans Avenue on Sunday.

His boat came ashore unoccupied about 2 p.m. The man’s dog was later found safe.

A recovery mission by the Denver Fire Department did not turn up the body by Sunday night and severe weather halted search and recovery efforts on Monday.

Police continue to investigate the death. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide a cause of death at a later time.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.677764 by -105.045515.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.