Body of missing boater recovered from Denver lake

DENVER — The body of a man who went missing while boating over the weekend was recovered Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Gordon Ham, 74, and his dog went out boating on Riviera Lake in the 4600 block of West Evans Avenue on Sunday.

His boat came ashore unoccupied about 2 p.m. The man’s dog was later found safe.

A recovery mission by the Denver Fire Department did not turn up the body by Sunday night and severe weather halted search and recovery efforts on Monday.

Police continue to investigate the death. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide a cause of death at a later time.